Global Smart Water Management Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2023

With the help of Information and Communication technology (ICT), the water management solutions work much better to fulfil the needs, as well as reduce the maintenance and repair cost. Reduction of non-revenue water losses is one of the main aspect on which the smart water management focuses upon. Global Smart Water Management market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 17.2%, as forecast by Occams Business Research & Consulting. Inefficient water management in urban areas and aging water infrastructure are the prominent drivers for this market. Also, Smart irrigation is also possible just because of Global Smart Water Management Market. There are various opportunities for this market such as development in water conservation schemes and surging support of government. While, the market has challenges of low rate of return and lack of skill industry.

Smart Water Management market is broadly classified into devices, solutions, services, and regions. The solution segment is further divided into Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), SCADA Systems, and Meter Data Management (MDM) for water and wastewater utilities, network monitoring, advanced pressure management, advanced analytics, residential water efficiency, and smart irrigation management systems.Professional service and Managed service are the sub segments of service segment.The services segment as compared to the solution segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The services in the device segment include Advanced Water Meters, Mater Read Technology and Cellular Network.

The major restraints faced by smart water management are costly initial investment requirement and low rate of return. Moreover, due to lack of expertise and talent availability the market for smart water management is increasing slowly. However, thanks to a number of factors driving higher industry expenditure on smart water management solutions,the market is expected to grow at an average of 17.2% per year. Although the market is having a good average rate but the adoption of Smart Water Management is predicted to vary significantly.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographic Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Arad Group ( Israel )

) Elster Group Se ( Germany )

) General Electric Company (U.S.)

International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation (U.S.)

Itron, Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric Se ( Germany )

) Seimens Ag ( Germany )

) Sensus (U.S.)

Takadu ( Israel )

