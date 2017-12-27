On December 22, 2017, Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB published a press release with information that the company has strengthened the working capital of the company through an increased real estate credit of SEK 5.0 million and a shareholder loan from the main owners Patriam and Fridhem of SEK 3.5 million. However, the working capital is only sufficient until and including January 2018.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the preference shares in Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (KV77 PREF, ISIN code SE0009470230, order book ID 135680) will be given observation status.



