TOKYO, Dec 27, 2017 - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2017 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in November 2017 decreased 0.2% year on year due to decreased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.Domestic production of key models in November 2017CX-5: 44,084 units (up 45.1% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 14,117 units (down 30.7% year on year)CX-3: 12,690 units (up 30.0% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in November 2017 increased 0.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in November 2017Mazda3: 26,032 units (down 1.7% year on year)Mazda2: 9,789 units (up 24.9% year on year)CX-4: 7,577 units (up 8.5% year on year)II. Domestic salesMazda's domestic sales volume in November 2017 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.7 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in November 2017CX-5: 3,151 units (up 181.6% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 1,831 units (down 63.7% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 1,510 units (down 34.2% year on year)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in November 2017 increased 2.1% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.Exports of key models in November 2017CX-5: 38,586 units (up 36.2% year on year)Mazda3: 12,619 units (down 24.7% year on year)CX-3: 10,394 units (up 40.5% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.