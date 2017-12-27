UK Oil & Gas Investments (UKOG) lost a quarter of its value after it said a zone at its Weald Basin operation was probably not viable. The company said it carried out tests at its Broadford Bridge site after a series of mechanical problems. Low reservoir productivity indicated the KL3 zone was "likely not economically viable", the company said. "In the company's view this horizon, whilst containing moveable hydrocarbons, appears to be unproductive due to low reservoir permeability," UKOG said. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...