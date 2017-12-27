Barclays said on Wednesday that annual post-tax profit will be hit by a one-off charge of around £1bn as a result of the changes to US tax laws that kick in in January, which include a reduction in the corporate income tax rate to 21% from 35%. The bank also expects its group common equity tier 1 ratio to drop y around 20 basis points, while tangible net asset value per share is seen declining by approximately 6 pence. These estimates are all calculated based on Barclays' financial information ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...