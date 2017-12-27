sprite-preloader
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

December 27, 2017

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company') has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 20, 2017 in respect of the third quarter of 2017, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs') acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account ("VSA').

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Ben van Beurden20 December 2017RDSA 24.49EUR 27.64
John Abbott20 December 2017RDSB 1,194.36GBP 24.31
Harry Brekelmans20 December 2017RDSA 726.13EUR 27.64
Andrew Brown20 December 2017RDSB 1,370.58GBP 24.31
Ronan Cassidy20 December 2017RDSB 511.44GBP 24.31
Donny Ching20 December 2017RDSA 596.54EUR 27.64

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
CurrencyEUR
Price27.64
Volume24.49
Total676.90
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
24.49
27.64
676.90
Date of transaction 20/12/2017
Place of transactionAmsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
CurrencyGBP
Price24.31
Volume1,194.36
Total29,034.89
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,194.36
24.31
29,034.89
Date of transaction 20/12/2017
Place of transactionLondon

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
CurrencyEUR
Price27.64
Volume726.13
Total20,070.23
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
726.13
27.64
20,070.23
Date of transaction 20/12/2017
Place of transactionAmsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
CurrencyGBP
Price24.31
Volume1,370.58
Total33,318.80
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,370.58
24.31
33,318.80
Date of transaction 20/12/2017
Place of transactionLondon

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
CurrencyGBP
Price24.31
Volume511.44
Total12,433.11
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
511.44
24.31
12,433.11
Date of transaction 20/12/2017
Place of transactionLondon

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
CurrencyEUR
Price27.64
Volume596.54
Total16,488.37
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
596.54
27.64
16,488.37
Date of transaction 20/12/2017
Place of transactionAmsterdam

© 2017 PR Newswire