ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

December 27, 2017

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company') has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 20, 2017 in respect of the third quarter of 2017, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs') acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account ("VSA').

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share Ben van Beurden 20 December 2017 RDSA 24.49 EUR 27.64 John Abbott 20 December 2017 RDSB 1,194.36 GBP 24.31 Harry Brekelmans 20 December 2017 RDSA 726.13 EUR 27.64 Andrew Brown 20 December 2017 RDSB 1,370.58 GBP 24.31 Ronan Cassidy 20 December 2017 RDSB 511.44 GBP 24.31 Donny Ching 20 December 2017 RDSA 596.54 EUR 27.64

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency EUR Price 27.64 Volume 24.49 Total 676.90 Aggregated information

24.49

27.64

676.90 Date of transaction 20/12/2017 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 24.31 Volume 1,194.36 Total 29,034.89 Aggregated information

1,194.36

24.31

29,034.89 Date of transaction 20/12/2017 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency EUR Price 27.64 Volume 726.13 Total 20,070.23 Aggregated information

726.13

27.64

20,070.23 Date of transaction 20/12/2017 Place of transaction Amsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 24.31 Volume 1,370.58 Total 33,318.80 Aggregated information

1,370.58

24.31

33,318.80 Date of transaction 20/12/2017 Place of transaction London

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 24.31 Volume 511.44 Total 12,433.11 Aggregated information

511.44

24.31

12,433.11 Date of transaction 20/12/2017 Place of transaction London