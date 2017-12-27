

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - AirMedia Group Inc. (AMCN) said Wednesday that it entered into a termination agreement with AirMedia Holdings Ltd. and AirMedia Merger Company Limited to terminate merger agreement in view that the going private transaction would not be completed by December 31, 2017, the termination date of the merger agreement.



The companies have released each other from all liabilities and obligations with respect to the proposed transaction, and no termination fees will be payable by either party.



