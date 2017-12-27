Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Dec 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - November 2017 Summary:Domestic Production- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May 2017 (113.5% year-on-year)Overseas Production- First monthly year-on-year increase in two months since September 2017 (119.0% year-on-year)Total Production- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May 2017 (116.5% year-on-year)Domestic Sales- First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2017 (95.2% year-on-year)Exports- First monthly year-on-year increase in twenty months since March 2016 (100.3% year-on-year)Supplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia- 63,132 units: 121.1% year-on-yearExportsAsia- 981 units: 49.8% year-on-yearNorth America- 6,941 units: 85.7% year-on-yearEurope- 12,342 units: 105.4% year-on-year