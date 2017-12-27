TOKYO, Dec 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - November 2017 Summary:
Domestic Production
- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May 2017 (113.5% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
- First monthly year-on-year increase in two months since September 2017 (119.0% year-on-year)
Total Production
- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May 2017 (116.5% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
- First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2017 (95.2% year-on-year)
Exports
- First monthly year-on-year increase in twenty months since March 2016 (100.3% year-on-year)
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia
- 63,132 units: 121.1% year-on-year
Exports
Asia
- 981 units: 49.8% year-on-year
North America
- 6,941 units: 85.7% year-on-year
Europe
- 12,342 units: 105.4% year-on-year
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.
