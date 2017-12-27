

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that on 19 December 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 475,000 ordinary shares of 1p at a price of 62.00p per share and on 22 December 2017, the Company purchased for cancellation a further 125,000 ordinary shares of 1p at a price of 62.00p per share.



Foresight 4 VCT plc advises that, following these purchases, its capital consists of 104,923,729 ordinary shares of 1p with 104,923,729 voting rights attached.



Foresight 4 VCT plc does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 104,923,729 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight 4 VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8109



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight 4 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ4AB07YBS9R27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX