Global Oilfield Communication Market - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% 2017-2023

Global oilfield communications market is expected to have a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors like the increase in global demand for the oil & gas as a result of industrialization, globalization and brisk rise in the per capita oil consumption; new projects in drilling for oil in extreme conditions, the demand for robust communication technologies to explore oil & gas trapped in remote locations and deeper basins, advanced oilfield communication solutions significantly reduce the overall costs to oil companies, mounting information and communication technology expenditure, and increased demand for offshore oil field communication solutions. Development of new subsea and discovering new subsea help in to meet the demand and supply. And there is a new opportunity to develop the oilfield communication market. Increasing in deep water exploration and drilling activity provides new opportunity in oilfield communication market.

As oilfield are spread across the several offshore and onshore location and involve challenging environment demand for unique communication technologies remain robust. Middle East and Africa represented the largest market worldwide. Middle East and Africa is the home for the world's second-largest oil producing country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Middle East and Africa region has the largest oil reserves of over 350 billion barrels. Middle East and Africa region has the largest oil reservoir and in order to maintain the work process with regards to the generation of oil, various technology and communication solutions have been adopted by oil exploration and production companies. The market share is expected to grow due to an increase in the cyber-attacks that could lead to the loss of information due to which there is a need for cyber security in the oil & gas industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.(Switzerlend.)

Airspan Networks, Inc (U.S.)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ( France )

) Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. ( Israel .)

.) Commscope, in (U.S )

Commtel Network (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Hughes Network Systems Llc (U.S.)

Inmarsat Plc (U.K.)

Rad Data Communications, Inc. ( Israel )

) Rignet, Inc. (U.S)

Siemens Ag ( India )

) Speedcast International Limited (Austrailiya)

Tait Communications ( New Zealand )





