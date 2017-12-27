

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss investor confidence strengthened further in December to its highest level since early 2010, thanks to stronger economic expectations, survey data from the Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator climbed to 52 from 40.7 in November. The score was the highest since April 2010.



The indicator measures the expectations of financial analysts for the Swiss economy in the next six months.



The high level is explained by the fact that 56 percent of the analysts surveyed anticipate an improvement in the economic situation and only 4 percent a deterioration in the coming six months, the survey said.



While most analysts only expect a sideways movement of the franc and in the price of oil and gold, there are still very positive expectations for the equity markets of Switzerland, the Eurozone and the US, the survey report added.



