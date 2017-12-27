

27 December 2017 AIM: AAU



DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS



The Company announces that Michael de Villiers, the Company's Chairman, on 22 December 2017 purchased 2,400,000 ordinary shares in the Company at 1.25 pence per ordinary share. Further to this purchase, Mr de Villiers' holding is now as described below:



+-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+ |Name |Number of ordinary| Total Shareholding| Percentage of| | | shares purchased| further to the| enlarged share| | | | purchase| capital| +-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+ |Michael de| 2,400,000| 39,080,000| 3.69%| |Villiers | | | | +-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+



Market Abuse Regulation



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').



The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail in respect of the Director's Dealings.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael de Villiers



2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ariana Resources plc



b) LEI 213800LVVY7GZY21LH22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Ariana Resources plc



ISIN GB00B085SD50



Nature of the transaction Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above



c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



+------------+------------+ | Price(s) | Volumes(s) | +------------+------------+ | 1.25 pence | 2,400,000 | +------------+------------+ | | | +------------+------------+



d) Aggregated information n/a e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



