Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Aramark's Revenue Grew 3% and EPS Surged 36.4%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Aramark (NYSE: ARMK). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ARMK. The Company posted its financial results on November 14, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Aramark most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ARMK

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 29, 2017, Aramark's revenue increased 3%, or 2% on an organic basis, to $3.65 billion from $3.54 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $3.70 billion.

During FY17, the Company's revenue increased 1% to $14.60 billion from $14.42 billion in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Aramark's gross profit increased 8% to $423.04 million from $391.53 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 60 basis points to 11.6% of revenue from 11% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's covenant adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 5.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.35 billion in FY16. During FY17, the Company's covenant adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 basis points to 9.8% of revenue from 9.4% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Aramark's operating income increased 14.2% to $217.90 million from $190.76 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 70 basis points to 6.1% of revenue from 5.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's operating income increased 8.3% to $808.06 million from $746.31 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's operating margin increased 30 basis points to 5.5% of revenue from 5.2% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Aramark's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 27% to $155.28 million from $122.22 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 100 basis points to 4.4% of revenue from 3.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Aramark's net income increased 35.8% to $113.14 million on a y-o-y basis from $83.34 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 36.4% to $0.45 on a y-o-y basis from $0.33 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Aramark's adjusted net income increased 11.7% to $137.32 million on a y-o-y basis from $122.95 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 10.2% to $0.54 on a y-o-y basis from $0.49 in Q4 FY16, but was below analysts' expectations of $0.56.

During FY17, the Company's net income increased 29.9% to $373.92 million from $287.81 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 28.4% to $1.49 from $1.16 in FY16.

Segment Details

FSS North America - During Q4 FY17, the Company's FSS North America segment's revenue increased 1%, or 0.8% on an organic basis, to $2.52 billion from $2.49 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 90 basis points to 6.5% of revenue from 5.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

FSS International - During Q4 FY17, the Company's FSS International segment's revenue increased 12.3%, or 9.7% on an organic basis, to $742.73 million from $661.13 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 100 basis points to 6.5% of revenue from 5.5% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Uniform - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Uniform segment's revenue increased 0.7% to $393.79 million from $391.04 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 280 basis points to 9.7% of revenue from 12.5% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 29, 2017, Aramark's cash and cash equivalents increased 56.5% to $238.80 million from $152.58 million as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term borrowings decreased 0.6% to $5.19 billion from $5.22 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's receivables increased 9.5% to $1.62 billion from $1.48 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 12.8% to $955.93 million from $847.59 million in Q3 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 21.5% to $1.05 billion from $867.31 million in Q4 FY16. During FY17, the Company's free cash flow increased 36.2% to $519.56 million from $381.61 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.10 - $2.20.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Aramark's stock was marginally down 0.30%, ending the trading session at $42.67.

Volume traded for the day: 553.23 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.27%; previous three-month period - up 5.36%; past twelve-month period - up 17.81%; and year-to-date - up 19.46%

After yesterday's close, Aramark's market cap was at $10.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.73.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Eateries industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number:73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors