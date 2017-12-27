Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Agrium has a Dividend Yield of 3.10%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 28, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Agrium Inc. (NYSE: AGU) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 27, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on AGU:

Dividend Declared

On December 15, 2017, Agrium's Board of Directors announced that it has approved a dividend of $0.875 US per common share to be paid on January 18, 2018, to shareholders of record on December 29, 2017.

Agrium's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.10%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 2.25% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has raised dividend for five consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Agrium has a dividend payout ratio of 76.6%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.77 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Agrium is forecasted to report earnings of $5.93 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $3.50 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Agrium's cash and cash equivalents totaled $246 million compared to $412 million as on December 31, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided used in operating activities totaled $265 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $212 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Agrium

On December 12, 2017, Agrium announced a binding purchase agreement between its Australian ag-retail business, Landmark Operations, Ltd. ("Landmark"), and Louis Dreyfus Company ("LDC") for the acquisition of Macrofertil, a fertilizer distribution business in Australia with approximately $120-million in annual sales. The business includes six fertilizer storage and distribution assets with coating and blending capabilities, and its annual sales exceed 300,000 tonnes.

Landmark is a leading agribusiness company in Australia, offering crop inputs, agricultural merchandise as well as agronomic advice and services for wool and livestock sales, finance, insurance, and real estate. With approximately 400 locations, Landmark serves over 100,000 clients. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q1 2018.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash, and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of close to eleven million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across its product lines. Agrium supplies key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever-growing global demand for food and fiber.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Agrium's stock slightly climbed 0.46%, ending the trading session at $113.50.

Volume traded for the day: 167.52 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.40%; previous three-month period - up 5.58%; past twelve-month period - up 13.18%; and year-to-date - up 12.88%

After yesterday's close, Agrium's market cap was at $15.60 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.11.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Agricultural Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

