Active-Investors: Free Research Report as AECOM's Revenue Grew 12.3%; EPS Soared 1000%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, AECOM's revenue increased 12.3% to $4.86 billion from $4.32 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion.

During FY17, the Company's revenue increased 4.6% to $18.20 billion from $17.41 billion in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, AECOM's gross profit increased 15.6% to $170.13 million from $147.18 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 10 basis points to 3.5% of revenue from 3.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 6.4% to $683.72 million from $642.82 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's gross margin increased 10 basis points to 3.8% of revenue from 3.7% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, AECOM's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 56.5% to $217.7 million from $139.1 million in the same period last year. During Q4 FY17, AECOM's adjusted EBITDA increased 6.4% to $224.7 million from $211.2 million in the same period last year.

During Q4 FY17, AECOM's operating income increased 134.3% to $161.86 million from $69.07 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 170 basis points to 3.3% of revenue, from 1.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. During Q4 FY17, AECOM's adjusted operating income increased 7% to $199.0 million from $186.8 million in the same period last year.

During FY17, the Company's operating income increased 74.1% to $653.86 million from $375.54 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's operating margin increased 140 basis points to 3.6% of revenue from 2.2% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, AECOM's earnings before tax (EBT) was positive $109.93 million compared to negative $1.44 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, AECOM's net income increased 1129% to $88.49 million on a y-o-y basis from $7.20 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 1000% $0.55 on a y-o-y basis from $0.05 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, AECOM's adjusted net income increased 17% to $119.6 million on a y-o-y basis from $102.0 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% $0.74 on a y-o-y basis from $0.65 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.71.

During FY17, the Company's net income increased 253.1% to $339.39 million from $96.11 million in FY16. AECOM's diluted EPS increased 243.5% in FY17 to $2.13 from $0.62 in FY16.

AECOM's Segment Details

Design & Consulting Services - During Q4 FY17, the Design & Consulting Services segment's revenue increased 4.6% to $2.00 billion from $1.91 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 23.3% to $102.38 million from $83.02 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 24% to $106.19 million from $85.67 million in Q4 FY16.

Construction Services - During Q4 FY17, the Construction Services segment's revenue increased 28.9% to $1.97 billion from $1.53 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 1244.2% to $32.53 million from $2.42 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 227.1% to $38.21 million from $11.68 million in Q4 FY16.

Management Services - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Management Services segment's revenue increased 0.3% to $890.42 million from $887.46 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 43% to $35.22 million from $61.74 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 32% to $48.35 million from $71.07 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, AECOM's cash and cash equivalents increased 15.9% to $802.36 million from $692.15 million on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's total debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs decreased 5.5% to $3.90 billion from $4.13 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 30.7% to $251.4 million from $362.9 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's free cash flow decreased 29% to $231.4 million from $326.0 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.04 to $2.44 and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.90.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, AECOM's stock was slightly up 0.48%, ending the trading session at $37.46.

Volume traded for the day: 425.36 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.77%; previous three-month period - up 2.60%; past six-month period - up 16.01%; and year-to-date - up 3.03%

After yesterday's close, AECOM's market cap was at $5.88 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.58.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Technical Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

