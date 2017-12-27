Policy Management in Telecom Market (2017-2022): Increased Revenue Generation for Telecom Operators

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global policy management in telecom market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 953.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,617.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of cloud-based policy management solutions by telecom operators, increased revenue generation for telecom operators, and increased deployment of integrated policy management solutions by telecom operators resulting in integrated revenue and customer management.

The policy management in telecom market has been segmented based on network, component, deployment, and region. Based on network, the market has been further classified into fixed network and wireless network. Fixed network has the largest market share in the market. The growth has been attributed to the availability of cost-effective and geographically widespread backhaul solutions where the demand for Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) footprint is increasing among residential and enterprise customers. Based on component, the market has been further classified into solutions and services. The services segment has been further segmented into professional services and managed services. The solutions segment is the fastest-growing market. This is due to the telecommunication service providers who want to control the quality of experience of bandwidth sensitive services, monetize network assets, improve internal service development, protect subscriber identity while maintaining the integrity of the network, and provide pricing models.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market share and highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based services play a crucial role in reducing capital expenditure, where hardware cost is eliminated. Cloud-based solutions also support real-time visibility of data for employees, enabling organizations to communicate with different departments.

Amdocs

Asiainfo

Cerillion

Cisco Systems

CSG International

Formula Telecom Solutions (Fts) Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

Lm Ericsson Telephone Company

Netcracker Technology Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Openet

Oracle Corporation

Redknee Solutions

Sterlite Technologies Limited

ZTE Corporation

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Network



7 Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Component



8 Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Deployment



9 Regional Analysis



10 Company Profiles



