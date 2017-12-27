

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are exhibiting a mixed trend on Wednesday, with most of the markets in the region hovering around the unchanged line amid cautious moves by traders.



A firm trend in commodities prices has raised hopes about global economic growth in the forthcoming year, but buying interest in most parts of the region remain somewhat subdued.



Information technology stocks are slightly lower on reports that Apple's new iPhone X is generating weaker than expected demand.



No big economic reports are due from the zone during the course of this week, but some crucial data out of the U.S. are expected to make an impact on price movements over the next couple of sessions.



The U.K. market is up marginally, with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 13.50 points or 0.18 percent at 7706.19.



Provident Financial, Fresnillo, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Mediclinic, Buberry Group, Antofagasta, Babcock International, Hikama Pharmaceuticals and Randgold Resources are up 1.3 to 2 percent.



Rolls-Royce Holdings, Ferguson, SKY Plc, Carnival, Tui, Vodafone Group, Centrica and Kingfisher are down 0.8 to 1.7 percent.



In the German market, stocks are moving in a very tight range so far. Among the gainers, Deutsche Boerse, Daimler, Adidas, Bayer and BMW are up 0.5 to 0.8 percent.



Infineon, E.ON, Fresenius, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Cement, RWE and Volkswagen are modestly lower.



The DAX index is up 7.71 points or 0.7 percent at 13,079.50, after having advanced to 13,132.75 earlier in the session.



The CAC 40 index of the French stock market is up 1.28 points or 0.03 percent at 5,366.00.



ST Microelectronics is declining 1.7 percent. Atos, Cap Gemini, Vinci, AXA and Saint Gobain are modestly lower.



Shares of retailer Carrefour are gaining 1.7 percent. Essilor International is rising 1.1 percent. Technip, Louis Vuitton, Kering, Total and Arcelor Mittal are up marginally.



Among other European markets, Norway, Poland, and Czech Republic are modestly higher. Denmark, Greece, and Hungary are up slightly. Cyprus is down sharply, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden are also weak.



