Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cheniere's Revenues Soared 201.72%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Cheniere posted its revenues of $1.40 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $465.00 million in Q3 FY16, surging 201.72% on a y-o-y basis. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimate of $1.26 billion.

The selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses of the Company was $64.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $59.00 million, increasing by 8.47% on a y-o-y basis, due to inclusion of impairment charges and increased cost of sales. Cheniere shipped 44 cargoes from Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana in the reported quarter. Total volumes that were lifted in Q3 FY17 were 160.00 trillion British thermal units.

Cheniere's operating income was $297.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $15.00 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the reported quarter surged 559.70% to $442.00 million compared to $67.00 million in Q3 FY16. The growth in consolidated adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to increased income from operations.

Cheniere's net loss was $289.00 in the reported quarter compared to a net loss of $101.00 million in Q3 FY16. Cheniere posted net loss of $1.24 per share in the reported quarter compared to a net loss of $0.44 in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted loss was $1.09 per share, much lower than the analyst's expectations of a net loss of $0.16 per share, thereby not meeting estimates.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, 44 and 135 LNG cargoes, respectively, were exported from Cheniere's SPL Project, of which 5 and 12, respectively, were commissioning cargoes.

Cheniere Energy's Segment Details

The LNG's segment's revenues surged 233.83% to $1.33 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $399.00 million in Q3 FY16, due to commencement of operating activities of various train projects. Total volumes sold under this segment were 196.00 TBtu in the reported quarter compared to 64.00 TBtu in Q3 FY16.

The Regasification segment had revenues of $65.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $64.00 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 1.56% on a y-o-y basis.

The Other segment's revenues were $5.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $2.00 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 150.00%.

Cash Matters

Cheniere had cash and cash equivalents of $2.58 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to $1.85 billion as on September 30, 2016. The Company posted cash inflow from operating activities of $895.00 million for nine months period ending September 30, 2017, compared to cash outflow from operating activities of $319.00 million for the same period ending September 30, 2016. Cheniere repurchased shares worth $1.01 million approximately in Q3 FY17. The Company made dividend distribution of $60.00 million to non-controlling interest by Cheniere Partners and Cheniere Holdings for nine months ending September 30, 2017.

Outlook

For fiscal 2017, Cheniere expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. Distributable cash flow of the Company is expected to be in the band of $600.00 million to $700.00 million for fiscal 2017. For fiscal 2018, Cheniere anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.90 billion to $2.10 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Cheniere Energy's stock advanced 2.13%, ending the trading session at $54.13.

Volume traded for the day: 1.77 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.86%; previous three-month period - up 23.25%; past twelve-month period - up 30.28%; and year-to-date - up 30.65%

After yesterday's close, Cheniere Energy's market cap was at $12.53 billion.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

