Active-Investors: Wired News - The U.S. FTC Conditionally Approves Becton, Dickinson and Co.'s Takeover of C.R. Bard

Potential Merger Could Affect Market Competition

BD is a global medical technology leader that works towards advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. On the other hand, C.R. Bard is a leading multinational developer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative, life-enhancing medical technologies in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products.

The U.S. FTC has put such a condition because it believes that the proposed $24 billion merger could negatively affect competition by combining the top two suppliers in the U.S. markets for tunneled home drainage catheter systems and soft tissue core needle biopsy devices. Thus, in November 2017, BD entered into a definitive agreement to sell its soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and C.R. Bard's Aspira® product line of tunneled home drainage catheters and accessories to Utah-based medical device supplier, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., contingent on the completion of the BD acquisition of C.R. Bard.

Comments from BD's Leadership

In this regard, BD stated that the U.S. FTC's approval would bring it closer to full regulatory clearance of the C.R. Bard acquisition. Vincent A. Forlenza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BD, shared that he expects the C.R. Bard acquisition to close by December 2017. The transaction is still pending approval by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About BD's Acquisition of C.R. Bard

On April 23, 2017, BD entered into a definitive agreement with C.R. Bard wherein it will acquire C.R. Bard for $317.00 per C.R. Bard's common share in cash and stock, which implies a total consideration of $24 billion.

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

The combination of BD and C.R. Bard will create a highly differentiated medical technology Company uniquely positioned to improve the process of care, and the treatment of disease for patients and healthcare providers. The deal would help BD expand its focus on the treatment of diseases beyond diabetes, to include peripheral vascular disease, urology, hernia, and cancer.

The transaction would capitalize on BD's leadership position in medication management and infection prevention with an expanded offering of solutions across the care continuum. Alongside, C.R. Bard's strong product portfolio and innovation pipeline will also enhance BD's opportunities in the fast-growing clinical areas. Moreover, the acquisition is expected to enhance growth opportunities for the combined Company in non-US markets.

Financial Implications

BD expects this financially compelling transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings. It would generate high-single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal year 2019.

The Company estimates that the transaction would generate annual, pre-tax, run-rate cost synergies of approximately $300 million by the fiscal year 2020.

Moreover, BD is also expected to benefit from revenue synergies beginning in the fiscal year 2019.

It is expected that the transaction would increase BD's gross margins by approximately 300 basis points in the fiscal year 2018; increase BD's EPS growth trajectory to the mid-teens; and generate strong cash flow.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Becton, Dickinson's stock slightly declined 0.10%, ending the trading session at $217.02.

Volume traded for the day: 469.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 11.68%; previous six-month period - up 11.30%; past twelve-month period - up 30.36%; and year-to-date - up 31.09%

After yesterday's close, Becton, Dickinson's market cap was at $49.60 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.65.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

