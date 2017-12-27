

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetVet Care Centers, LLC announced that KKR is acquiring PetVet from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, L Catterton, and other existing shareholders. KKR is making the investment primarily through its Core Investments strategy.



PetVet is an acquirer and operator of general practice and specialty veterinary hospitals for companion animals. PetVet works in partnership with over 600 board certified specialists and general veterinarians across its network of 125 locally branded hospitals in 22 states.



