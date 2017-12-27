

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) said it has reached commercial operation on its 19.1MWp Gunma Aramaki solar power plant, located approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, Japan.



The Gunma Aramaki solar power plant is powered by 59,544 Canadian Solar's CS6X MaxPower solar panels. The plant is expected to generate approximately 23,830 MWh of clean solar power per year.



The solar power will be purchased by Japan's largest energy utility, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO), under a 20 year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of 36.0 yen, or $0.32, per kWh.



Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc. commented, 'In 2017, we reached commercial operation on over 100MWp of solar power projects in Japan. Our 19.1MWp Gunma Aramaki project is the first of our two projects in the Gunma prefecture to have reached commercial operation.'



In early April 2017, Canadian Solar said it had raised 5.4 billion yen for the Gunma Aramaki project through a dual-tenor green project bond, the first of its kind in Japan. The project received an investment grade rating of 'A' from the Japan Credit Rating Agency.



