Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Stratasys' Adjusted EPS Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SSYS. The Company posted its financial results on November 14, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Stratasys most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SSYS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Stratasys' revenue decreased 0.8% to $155.87 million from $157.18 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $161 million.

During Q3 FY17, Stratasys' gross profit increased 2.1% to $75.24 million from $73.68 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 140 basis points to 48.3% of revenue from 46.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, Stratasys' adjusted gross profit decreased 3.6% to $81.84 million from $84.93 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 150 basis points to 52.5% of revenue from 54% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Stratasys' operating loss was $6.87 million versus an operating loss of $19.36 million in the comparable period of last year. During Q3 FY17, Stratasys' adjusted operating income increased 145% to $8.06 million from $3.29 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 310 basis points to 5.2% of revenue from 2.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Stratasys' earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $7.18 million compared to negative $19.25 million in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Stratasys' net loss was $10.16 million compared to a net loss of $20.83 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.19 compared to negative $0.40 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Stratasys' adjusted net income increased 3,700% to $4.14 million on a y-o-y basis from $109,000 in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $0.08, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.04.

Segment Details

Product - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Product segment's revenue decreased 1.5% to $108.40 million from $110.08 million in Q3 FY16, due to a decline in system sales. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 59.6% of revenue from 60.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16, due to a shift in product mix.

Services - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Services segment's revenue increased 0.8% to $47.47 million from $47.09 million in Q3 FY16, due to a growth in customer support revenues, driven primarily by a growth in the installed base of systems. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted gross margin decreased 240 basis points to 36.3% of revenue from 38.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16, due to the impact of service revenue mix by product, and utilization rates from various technologies at Stratasys Direct Manufacturing.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Stratasys' cash and cash equivalents increased 8% to $302.80 million from $280.33 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 12.5% to $19.50 million from $22.29 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 0.1% to $120.50 million from $120.41 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 8.7% to $44.49 million from $40.93 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $655 million - $670 million, and operating margin to be in the band of 5% of revenue - 6% of revenue. The Company estimates adjusted net income to be in the range of $22 million - $26 million, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.40 - $0.48 for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Stratasys' stock declined 1.82%, ending the trading session at $20.45.

Volume traded for the day: 460.32 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last twelve-month period - up 14.31%; and year-to-date - up 23.64%

After yesterday's close, Stratasys' market cap was at $1.11 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Computer Peripherals industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors