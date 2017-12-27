Active-Investors: Wired News - KLX Inc. to Review Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value

Stock Monitor: Innovative Solutions and Support Post Earnings Reporting

This move came as a response to the multiple enquiries that KLX has been getting from interested parties. Shares of KLX rose by approximately 9% after it made this announcement about exploring strategic alternatives.

No Further Disclosure Yet

KLX shared that these strategic alternatives could include sale of the Company or a sale of a division or divisions thereof, a business combination or continuing as a standalone entity executing on its business plan.

However, it has not yet set out a definitive timetable for completion of its review of strategic alternatives. In fact, currently, there is no assurance that the process will result in any transaction being announced or completed in the future.

The Company has also mentioned that it will not make any further announcement about the review, until and unless its Board of Directors approve a specific transaction or otherwise determine that further disclosure is appropriate.

KLX has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. as its financial advisor for the review, while Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP would assist the Company as its legal advisor.

End Goal to Maximize Value for Shareholders

The Company has highlighted that the main goal behind this process of reviewing strategic alternatives is to maximize value for shareholders. Amin J. Khoury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at KLX shared that it would be in the best interest of shareholders to conduct a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives. KLX has a robust strategic plan with significant opportunities for growth. The Company would follow an open-minded approach and go ahead with the path that maximizes value for its shareholders.

Enhanced Financial Performance in Third Quarter 2017

On December 06, 2017, KLX shared financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2017.

The Company reported consolidated organic revenue of $456.7 million in Q3, 2017, an increment of 17.4% from Q3, 2016.

The consolidated operating earnings of KLX reached $60.5 million for the quarter ending October 31, 2017, an increase of 56.7% from the same period last year.

Similarly, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share for Q3 2017 were $44.9 million and $0.88 per diluted share, representing increases of 55.9% and 60.0%, respectively.

In these three months, KLX won new contracts and market share gains of approximately $125 million for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Pratt & Whitney GTF engine, and Bombardier C-Series.

KLX also repurchased approximately $50 million common shares in Q3 2017.

Besides, the Company increased its 2017 guidance of Adjusted Net Earnings per diluted share by $0.10 to $3.10.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, KLX's stock climbed 9.97%, ending the trading session at $69.28.

Volume traded for the day: 1.49 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 349.52 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 27.47%; previous three-month period - up 32.54%; past twelve-month period - up 51.30%; and year-to-date - up 53.58%

After yesterday's close, KLX's market cap was at $3.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 45.94.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors