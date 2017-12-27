The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 December 2017.





ISIN: DK0060141513 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Jyske Portefølje Jyske Invest FX Alpha KL ------------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Jyske Portefølje FX Alpha II KL ------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged short name: JPAFXAKL ------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 126459 ------------------------------------------------------------------







For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658384