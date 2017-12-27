Financial Calendar 2018 Nordic Shipholding A/S - Financial calendar 2018



Company Announcement: 8/2017



Financial Calendar 2018





5 March 2018 Deadline for any shareholder's request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting



21 March 2018 Annual Report 2017



17 April 2018 Annual General Meeting



22 May 2018 Q1 result 2018



22 August 2018 Half year result 2018



21 November 2018 Q3 result 2018





For further information, please contact:



Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000