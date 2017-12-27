Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Tyson Foods' Revenue Grew 10.8%; Adjusted EPS Surged 49%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TSN. The Company posted its financial results on November 13, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The chicken, beef, and pork marketer's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Tyson Foods' revenue increased 10.8% to $10.15 billion from $9.16 billion in Q4 FY16, due to a volume growth in most segments. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion.

During FY17, the Company's revenue increased 3.7% to $38.26 billion from $36.88 billion in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Tyson Foods' gross profit increased 24.1% to $1.35 billion from $1.09 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 140 basis points to 13.3% of revenue from 11.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 8.2% to $5.08 billion from $4.70 billion in FY16, while its gross margin increased 60 basis points to 13.3% of revenue from 12.7% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Tyson Foods' operating income increased 16.2% to $681 million from $586 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 30 basis points to 6.7% of revenue from 6.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3.1% to $3.65 billion from $3.54 billion in FY16, while its adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $4.00 billion from $3.54 billion in FY16.

During FY17, the Company's operating income increased 3.5% to $2.93 billion from $2.83 billion in FY16, while its operating margin was on par with the 7.7% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Tyson Foods' earnings before tax (EBT) increased 9.2% to $580 million from $531 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 10 basis points to 5.7% of revenue from 5.8% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Tyson Foods' net income increased 0.8% to $394 million on a y-o-y basis from $391 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 3.9% to $1.07 on a y-o-y basis from $1.03 in the same period of last year. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 49% to $1.43 on a y-o-y basis from $0.96 in Q4 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of $1.38.

During FY17, the Company's net income was on par with the $1.77 billion reported in FY16. During FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 5.7% to $4.79 from $4.53 in FY16.

Segment Details

Beef - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Beef segment's revenue increased 9.5% to $3.81 billion from $3.48 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 119.4% to $305 million from $139 million in Q4 FY16.

Pork - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Pork segment's revenue increased 10.3% to $1.36 billion from $1.24 billion in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 12% to $121 million from $108 million in Q4 FY16.

Chicken - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Chicken segment's revenue increased 8% to $3.04 billion from $2.81 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 19.5% to $263 million from $220 million in Q4 FY16.

Prepared Foods - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Prepared Foods segment's revenue increased 23.2% to $2.26 billion from $1.84 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 91.7% to $11 million from $133 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Tyson Foods' cash and cash equivalents decreased 8.9% to $318 million from $349 million as on October 01, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 50% to $9.30 billion from $6.20 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 8.6% to $1.68 billion from $1.54 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 12.4% to $1.70 billion from $1.51 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities decreased 4.3% to $2.60 billion from $2.72 billion in FY16.

During FY17, the Company's net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.7x compared to 1.7x in FY16. During FY17, the Company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.5x compared to 1.7x in FY16.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.70 - $5.85.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Tyson Foods' stock climbed 1.38%, ending the trading session at $81.73.

Volume traded for the day: 1.25 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.57%; previous three-month period - up 24.15%; past twelve-month period - up 30.66%; and year-to-date - up 32.51%

After yesterday's close, Tyson Foods' market cap was at $30.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.06.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Meat Products industry.

