Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Home Depot's Revenue Grew 8.1%; EPS Advanced 14.9%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 29, 2017, Home Depot's net revenue increased 8.1% to $25.03 billion, from $23.15 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectation of $24.55 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's comparable store sales growth was 7.9% compared to 5.5% in Q3 FY16. The growth was due to increase in comparable store average ticket and increase in comparable store customer transactions. For the reported quarter, the Company's customer transactions increased 2.5% to 389.5 million from 380.0 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's average ticket price increased 5.1% to $62.84 from $59.78 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's sales per square foot increased 7.9% to $412.49 from $382.18 in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Home Depot's gross profit increased 7.5% to $8.65 billion from $8.04 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 34.6% of revenue from 34.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Home Depot's operating income increased 10.8% to $3.68 billion from $3.32 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 40 basis points to 14.7% of revenue from 14.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Home Depot's EBT increased 11.3% to $3.43 billion, from $3.08 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's earnings before tax (EBT) margin increased 40 basis points to 13.7% of revenue from 13.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Home Depot's net income increased 10% to $2.17 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.97 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 14.9% $1.84 on a y-o-y basis from $1.60 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.81.

Balance Sheet

As on October 29, 2017, Home Depot's cash and cash equivalents decreased 1.1% to $3.55 billion from $3.59 billion on October 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, excluding current installments increased 8.6% to $24.27 billion from $22.34 billion in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net receivables increased 8.6% to $2.17 billion from $2.00 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 6.4% to $8.57 billion from $8.05 billion in Q3 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 23% to $9.74 billion from $7.92 billion in the same period last year.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects revenue growth to be 6.3% and comparable sales growth to be 6.5%. The Company estimates diluted ES growth to be 14% for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, The Home Depot's stock advanced 1.19%, ending the trading session at $190.36.

Volume traded for the day: 2.88 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.46%; previous three-month period - up 18.05%; past twelve-month period - up 40.96%; and year-to-date - up 41.97%

After yesterday's close, The Home Depot's market cap was at $222.23 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.42.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.87%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Improvement Stores industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

