

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that Cristiano Amon, executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president of QCT, has been promoted to president of Qualcomm Inc., effective January 4, 2018.



In his new role, Amon will formulate and drive key strategies for growing the company in both Qualcomm's core businesses as well as new business opportunities. Amon will also continue to lead the QCT business, reporting to Steve Mollenkopf, Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm Inc.



Qualcomm noted that under Amon's leadership, it has been positioned as the industry leader in mobile technology, successfully built the chipset strategy and business in China, drove growth in adjacent markets, and developed strategic customer relationships critical to the company's long-term success.



Amon joined Qualcomm in 1995 as an engineer and has subsequently held numerous business and technical leadership roles. For the past five years, Amon has been responsible for Qualcomm's semiconductor business, first as co-president of QCT and a member of Qualcomm's executive committee, and then as president of QCT for the past two years.



Prior to Qualcomm, Amon served as the chief technical officer of Vésper, a wireless operator in Brazil and held positions at NEC, Ericsson and Velocom Inc.



