Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Zimmer Biomet Announced Publication of Positive Results from PROGRESS II Trial of nSTRIDE APS Kit for Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment

On December 22, 2017, the Company declared that it has published positive results from PROGRESS II trial, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the nSTRIDE® Autologous Protein Solution (APS) Kit, prepared by using Zimmer Biomet's nSTRIDE APS Kit, for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis (OA). The results were published in The American Journal of Sports Medicine1, and showed significant improvement in the percentage change from baseline in pain scores measured by the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) as well as comparable safety to saline.

Positive Results of PROGRESS II Trial Accelerate Commercial Expansion in Europe and Asia/Pacific

David Nolan, Group President, Biologics, Extremities, Sports Medicine, Surgical, Trauma, Foot and Ankle, Office Based Technologies and Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions, stated that the positive results of the PROGRESS II trial not only reinforce the safety and clinical value of the autologous anti-inflammatory protein solution prepared with the nSTRIDE APS Kit, but also lay the groundwork to advance the Company's regulatory efforts in the United States and accelerate its commercial adoption and expansion in Europe and Asia/Pacific.

The nSTRIDE APS Kit is currently marketed in Europe, via CE Mark, and marketed as the APS Kit in Japan, but not yet available in the United States. Results from the PROGRESS II study formed the basis for two additional confirmatory trials, the PROGRESS IV trial which received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2016, and the PROGRESS V trial, which is underway in Europe to support global reimbursement efforts.

PROGRESS II Trial

The PROGRESS II trial, a prospective, randomized, double-blind, saline-controlled pilot study, enrolled 46 patients with unilateral, mild-to-moderate, symptomatic OA pain from trial sites across Europe. Patients were randomized to receive a single injection of APS prepared by the nSTRIDE APS Kit. Patients treated with APS demonstrated 65% change in WOMAC pain score from baseline to 12 months compared to a 41% change in the saline group was observed, 49% improvement in VAS pain scores compared to 13% improvement in the saline group. No serious adverse events were reported.

FDA's Recently Approved Drug for Treatment of OA

On October 06, 2017, the US FDA approved Flexion Therapeutics' Zilretta™ (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), the first and only extended-release, intra-articular injection for OA pain. Zilretta is a non-opioid medicine that employs Flexion's proprietary microsphere technology to provide proven pain relief over 12 weeks.

About nSTRIDE APS Kit

The device concentrates anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors from a sample of the patient's blood. It is then injected into the knee joint. The output of the nSTRIDE APS Kit contains white blood cells and their corresponding anti-inflammatory cytokines in concentrations much higher than that of whole blood, in addition to anabolic cytokines. These anti-inflammatory cytokines target and inhibit the pro-inflammatory and catabolic cytokines Interleukin-1 (IL-1) and Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha (TNFa).

What is Knee Osteoarthritis?

OA, also known as wear-and-tear arthritis, is a condition in which the natural cushioning between joints cartilage wears away, and the most common type of arthritis. When this happens, the bones of the joints rub more closely against one another with less of the shock-absorbing benefits of cartilage. The rubbing results in pain, swelling, stiffness, decreased ability to move and, sometimes, the formation of bone spurs.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 1927, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc.) is a leading innovator in musculoskeletal healthcare, offering a complete portfolio of products for joint reconstruction, bone and skeletal repair, sports medicine, spine, and dental reconstruction. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet serves healthcare professionals globally.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 26, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Zimmer Biomet's stock was marginally down 0.13%, ending the trading session at $119.96.

Volume traded for the day: 372.89 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.09%; previous three-month period - up 4.54%; past twelve-month period - up 17.24%; and year-to-date - up 16.24%

After yesterday's close, Zimmer Biomet's market cap was at $24.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.42.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

