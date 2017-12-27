Foreign exchange strategists at Citi retained a 'bearish' view on the Greenback in 2018, predicting it would weaken by roughly 5% against other G10 currencies over the next six to 12 months and on average by between 1% and 2% against those from Emerging Markets. Versus the European single currency specifically, Citi projected the US dollar would slip from 1.19 over the next three months to 1.24 in six to 12 months' time. The "sharp" deterioration seen in the US's net international asset position ...

