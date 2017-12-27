It has been decided to delist the following structured bond from trading with effect from 28 December 2017: ISIN Name DK0030400031 EUBKAC220



The reason for the deletion, is that Danske Bank redeem the notes because the underlying index has been above the autocall barrier.



________________________________________________________________________________ _ For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66