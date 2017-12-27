Global Electronic Paper Display Market - Expected to Have a CAGR of 37% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electronic Paper Display Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Electronic paper display is a portable and reusable electronic display device which looks as ordinary paper. It minimizes the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Global electronic paper display market is expected to have a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period 2016-2023. Rising demand for consumer electronics during the forecast period majorly contributes to the market growth due to constant need for display technologies. Also, rising proliferation of internet across educational institutions is fuelling growth in the market globally. However, low refresh rate of electronic paper display and color pallet & video output limitations are the factors that restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue for the market in 2016 followed by Europe. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The dominance of North America is witnessed due to rising internet penetration across business and educational sector across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market during the forecast period. The fastest growth rate in the region is witnessed due to rising internet penetration as well as rising popularity of digital display devices.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape

6. Geographic Analysis



7. Company Profiles



