sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,323 Euro		+0,103
+8,44 %
WKN: A1J7TG ISIN: VGG211741001 Ticker-Symbol: C3I 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC
CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC1,323+8,44 %