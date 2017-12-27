

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Wednesday morning in quiet trade, as as many market players remained away from their desks for the holidays.



The next catalysts will come after the the turn of the new year with the release of the U.S. labor report for December.



Gold was up 80 cents at $1288 an ounce, holding near 4-month highs from the previous session.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for a reading of 128.0, down from 129.5.



The Pending Home Sales Index for November is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.5 percent growth, compared to 3.5 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX