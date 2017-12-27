

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The rally in crude oil prices paused Wednesday morning ahead of U.S. inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly report this afternoon, followed tomorrow by the Energy Information Administration.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 42 cents at $59.55 a barrel, having surged near $60 in the previous session.



Prices were lifted by supply interruptions in the North Sea and Libya, where a bomb went off on a major pipeline.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for a reading of 128.0, down from 129.5.



The Pending Home Sales Index for November is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.5 percent growth, compared to 3.5 percent in September.



