Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market - Insights, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecasts to 2023

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP) are a set of proteins that originate from the human body. Bone morphogenetic proteins are responsible for growth and play a significant role in the maintenance, repair and regulation of bone formation. Bone morphogenetic method helps in the formation of new bones and in the process of bone harvesting. BMP products increase the demand for the bone morphogenetic market as it reduces healing time. The bone morphogenetic proteins market is growing at a fast pace due to the rise in sports and road accidents injuries. The rising number of people who are suffering from spinal injuries together with a rise in surgical rates are primary drivers for the market. According to the National spinal cord injury statistical center, approx 314 million people in the U.S. suffered from spinal cord injuries in 2016.

The global bone morphogenetic protein market has enormous opportunity to increase its demand in emerging countries. The major challenge is the lack of professionals in the field of bone morphogenetic protein market, hampering the BMP market growth.The global bone morphogenetic proteins market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global bone morphogenetic protein market is sub divided into recombinant bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) and recombinant bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2). On the basis of application, the bone morphogenetic proteins market is sub divided into oral maxillofacial surgery, spinal fusion, reconstructive and trauma. Spinal fusion segment shows the largest market share globally due to various factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rise in sports injuries, rise in spinal injuries and the growing geriatric population etc.

Geographically, the global bone morphogenetic protein market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is the leading region for the bone morphogenetic protein market followed by Europe. Factors driving demand of bone morphogenetic market are awareness of protein product, adoption of new technology by orthopedic surgeons, increase in geriatric population, prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle and increase in the incidence of spinal injuries.

Allosource

Baxter International

Depuy Synthes

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market By Region



7. Company Profiles

