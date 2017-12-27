U.S. and European Legs of the Shakira "El Dorado World Tour" Postponed; New 2018 Dates Announced

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shakira's doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, and as such we are obliged to postpone the U.S. leg of the "El Dorado World Tour," previously scheduled for January 2018. Tickets will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.
Though it has been a difficult time for Shakira, she is on her way towards recovering her voice fully and we are pleased to announce new dates for both the U.S. and European legs, beginning in June 2018. Please note Mexico and Latin America show dates are forthcoming.
While disappointed to not be able to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her. Please see below for new European and U.S. tour dates, and we thank you again for your understanding.
*NEW U.S. & EUROPEAN DATES - EL DORADO WORLD TOUR
DATE
CITY
VENUE
June 5, 2018
Cologne, Germany
Lanxess Arena
June 7, 2018
Antwerp, Belgium
Sportpaleis
June 9, 2018
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ziggo Dome
June 13, 2018
Paris, France
AccorHotels Arena
June 14, 2018
Paris, France
AccorHotels Arena
June 17, 2018
Munich, Germany
Olympiahalle
June 19, 2018
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Rockhal
June 21, 2018
Milan, Italy
Mediolanum Forum
June 22, 2018
Zurich, Switzerland
Hallenstadion
June 25, 2018
Montpellier, France
Park&Suites Arena
June 28, 2018
Lisbon, Portugal
Altice Arena
June 30, 2018
Bilbao, Spain
Bilbao Exhibition Centre
July 1, 2018
La Coruña, Spain
Coliseum de Coruña
July 3, 2018
Madrid, Spain
WiZink Center
July 6, 2018
Barcelona, Spain
Palau Sant Jordi
July 7, 2018
Barcelona, Spain
Palau Sant Jordi
August 3, 2018
Chicago, IL
United Center
August 4, 2018
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
August 7, 2018
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
August 8, 2018
Montreal, QB
Bell Centre
August 10, 2018
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
August 11, 2018
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
August 14, 2018
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
August 15, 2018
Sunrise, FL
BB&T Center
August 17, 2018
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
August 18, 2018
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
August 21, 2018
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
August 22, 2018
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
August 24, 2018
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
August 26, 2018
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
August 28, 2018
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
August 31, 2018
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
September 1, 2018
Las Vegas, NV
MGM Garden Arena
September 5, 2018
San Diego, CA
Valley View Casino Center
September 6, 2018
San Jose, CA
SAP Center