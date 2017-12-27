sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

U.S. and European Legs of the Shakira "El Dorado World Tour" Postponed; New 2018 Dates Announced

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shakira's doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, and as such we are obliged to postpone the U.S. leg of the "El Dorado World Tour," previously scheduled for January 2018. Tickets will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.

Though it has been a difficult time for Shakira, she is on her way towards recovering her voice fully and we are pleased to announce new dates for both the U.S. and European legs, beginning in June 2018. Please note Mexico and Latin America show dates are forthcoming.

While disappointed to not be able to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her. Please see below for new European and U.S. tour dates, and we thank you again for your understanding.

*NEW U.S. & EUROPEAN DATES - EL DORADO WORLD TOUR

DATE

CITY

VENUE

June 5, 2018

Cologne, Germany

Lanxess Arena

June 7, 2018

Antwerp, Belgium

Sportpaleis

June 9, 2018

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ziggo Dome

June 13, 2018

Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena

June 14, 2018

Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena

June 17, 2018

Munich, Germany

Olympiahalle

June 19, 2018

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Rockhal

June 21, 2018

Milan, Italy

Mediolanum Forum

June 22, 2018

Zurich, Switzerland

Hallenstadion

June 25, 2018

Montpellier, France

Park&Suites Arena

June 28, 2018

Lisbon, Portugal

Altice Arena

June 30, 2018

Bilbao, Spain

Bilbao Exhibition Centre

July 1, 2018

La Coruña, Spain

Coliseum de Coruña

July 3, 2018

Madrid, Spain

WiZink Center

July 6, 2018

Barcelona, Spain

Palau Sant Jordi

July 7, 2018

Barcelona, Spain

Palau Sant Jordi

August 3, 2018

Chicago, IL

United Center

August 4, 2018

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

August 7, 2018

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

August 8, 2018

Montreal, QB

Bell Centre

August 10, 2018

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

August 11, 2018

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

August 14, 2018

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

August 15, 2018

Sunrise, FL

BB&T Center

August 17, 2018

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

August 18, 2018

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

August 21, 2018

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

August 22, 2018

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

August 24, 2018

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

August 26, 2018

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

August 28, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

August 31, 2018

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

September 1, 2018

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Garden Arena

September 5, 2018

San Diego, CA

Valley View Casino Center

September 6, 2018

San Jose, CA

SAP Center


