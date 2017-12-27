Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Announces Coal Gasification Plant Mechanically Complete

KINGSPORT, Tenn., December 27, 2017 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) today announced mechanical completion of its coal gasification plant and is currently in the process of restarting. The restart, along with mitigating actions taken since the incident, is expected to enable full production of acetyls chemicals and derivatives in early 2018.

"Our teams of Eastman employees and contractors have been working to safely repair the facility as quickly as possible and I am confident that we have taken the appropriate corrective actions to ensure the highest safety standard as we restart and resume normal operation," said Mark Cox, senior vice president, chief manufacturing, supply chain and engineering officer. "We appreciate the support from our customers and are excited to resume normal commercial supply of all acetyls chemicals and derivatives."

For more information and stories about the recovery effort, please visit the "Resolve and Recovery" page on www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com).

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2016 revenues of approximately $9.0 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com).

###

Contacts:

Media: Amanda Allman

423-229-1025/ aallman@eastman.com (mailto:aallman@eastman.com)

Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620/ griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

