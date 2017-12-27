Specialty biopharmaceutical company Shire has filed its first submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for a new plasma manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia, which is expected to add around 30% capacity to the company's internal network once fully operational. The first submission is for the transfer of Gammagard Liquid 10% solution, a replacement therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). Shire expects to make a second submission to the FDA next year for its albumin ...

