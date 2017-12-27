The "Global Monoethylene Glycol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The key growth contributor for global monoethylene glycol supply market is due to the increasing shift toward bio-based PET among buyers from the packaging industry which is likely to increase the demand for bio-based monoethylene glycol manufactured from renewable raw materials.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Monoethylene Glycol Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

This report, Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints to category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Companies Mentioned

Royal Dutch Shell

SABIC

BASF

EQUATE

LyondellBasell

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Category at a Glance

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Part 3: Market Insights

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Part 8: Appendix

