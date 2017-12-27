DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Bond Holmes Investment Properties PLC - Update 27-Dec-2017 / 14:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Holmes Investment Properties PLC - Update The Directors wish to update the market following a media report. The company is assessing a number of opportunities, but has not secured nine sites, as was reported in one story. As has already been announced, the Bond raise is for 5m euros. Contact: Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120 Martin@hip-prop.co.uk Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency +44 (0)77852 54639 Murray@thelyndonagency.com 27-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 641941 27-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

December 27, 2017 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)