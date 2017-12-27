AS Baltic RE Group announces when will be published financial statements for below mentioned periods:



Event Date Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 22.02.2018. - for 12 month period ending 31 December 2017 28.02.2018. Audited Annual Report 2017 24.04.2018. - 30.04.2018. Audited Consolidated Annual Report 2017 24.04.2018. - 30.04.2018. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 27.08.2018. - for 6 month period ending 30 June 2018 31.08.2018. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 22.02.2019. - for 12 month period ending 31 December 2018 28.02.2019.



Dina Abaja Member of the Board, authorized person dina.abaja@balticregroup.com About Baltic RE Group, AS



Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.