

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (TEVA) announced the exclusive launch of a generic version of Reyataz or atazanavir capsules in the U.S.



Atazanavir sulfate capsules are a protease inhibitor indicated for use in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection for patients 6 years and older weighing at least 15 kg.



Reyataz had annual sales of approximately $402 million in the U.S., according to IMS data as of October 2017.



Atazanavir sulfate capsules are indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection for patients 6 years and older weighing at least 15 kg. Limitations of Use: Atazanavir is not recommended for use in pediatric patients below the age of 3 months due to the risk of kernicterus. Use of atazanavir/ritonavir in treatment-experienced patients should be guided by the number of baseline primary protease inhibitor resistance substitutions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX