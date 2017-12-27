

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) said that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or DMC for the Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial (Study of Iomab-B for Elderly Relapsed or Refractory AML) of Iomab-B (131I apamistamab) completed its review of the data available from the trial at time of analysis. The DMC recommended that the trial continue to enroll patients as planned.



The SIERRA Trial is a 150 patient, controlled, multi-center pivotal study that is comparing Iomab-B followed by a bone marrow transplant (BMT) to physician's choice of salvage chemotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that are age 55 and above. The primary endpoint of the trial is durable Complete Remission (dCR) at 6 months.



Enrollment activity for the SIERRA trial has continued to build as a function of site activation, familiarity of the site with the patient protocols for using Iomab-B and investigator experience with the drug candidate versus the control. Actinium announced that the fifteenth SIERRA clinical trial site had been activated at the end of October 2017.



The SIERRA clinical trial sites are some of the leading and highest volume BMT centers in the US including the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Mayo Clinical, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and many others. Together, these active sites account for approximately one third of bone marrow transplant related volume.



Actinium previously commented that once a site has treated its initial patient with Iomab-B, recruitment and enrollment accelerates at that site. In addition, to continuing to devote attention to activated sites in order to meet enrollment objectives, Actinium intends to continue to also focus on activating additional clinical trial sites and educating site staff in order to build on the strong foundation for patient enrollment. In 2018, Actinium expects to open the SIERRA trial at 5-7 additional clinical trial sites including sites in Canada where the company received clearance to initiate the trial from Health Canada in 2017.



In addition, Actinium announced that it will amend the protocol of the SIERRA trial to expand the salvage chemotherapy regimens available in the control arm of the study, following the feedback from investigators at trial sites and the advice of its Scientific Advisory Board that was convened during the recent ASH meeting.



The Company expects that being responsive to investigator suggestions and amending the protocol removes a hindrance to enrollment at some of the major sites as it provides investigators with the ability to better enroll patients. In addition to the SAB meeting, Iomab-B was featured at a PeerView CME-Certified event on Friday, December 8, 2017 titled 'A Master Class on Building Better Therapy for AML: Making the Most of an Increasing Number of Innovative Options' where it was highlighted by Dr. Amir Fathi of Mass General Hospital Cancer Center to several hundred physician attendees. The Company expects to follow-up on the interest generated from this event in order to support the objectives of the SIERRA trial and also to prepare Iomab-B for commercialization.



The SIERRA trial is expected to complete patient enrollment by the end of 2018 which is in line with prior guidance from the Company. The trial will have safety analyses by an independent Data Monitoring Committee when 25%, 50% and 75% patient enrollment has been reached. Also, two ad-hoc efficacy analyses may be requested by Actinium after 70 and/or 110 patients have engrafted and given enough time to achieve the primary endpoint of durable complete remission at six months post treatment.



