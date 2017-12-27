The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market size is expected to reach $69.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.

Traditional data management systems are used to handle the storage, retrieval, and update elementary data items, records and files. However, within the context of IoT, data management systems must be able to summarize data online while providing storage, logging, and auditing facilities for offline analysis. Therefore, the traditional concepts don't hold good and the idea of data management from offline storage, query processing, and transaction management operations into online-offline communication/storage dual operations is expanded to a new level.

Based on Types, the market report segments the market into Solution and Services. Solution type includes Data Security Solution, Data Integration, Data Analytics Visualization, Data Migration, Metadata Management, and others. Services type includes Professional and Managed.

Based on Organization Size, the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Applications, the market report segments the market into Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Smart Energy Utilities, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility Transportation, Connected Logistics, Building Home Automation, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global IoT Data Management Market

5. Global IoT Data Management Market by Organization Size

6. Global IoT Data Management Market by Application

7. Global IoT Data Management Market by Region

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

