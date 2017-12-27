The "Global Social Media Analytics Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Social Media Analytics Market size is expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 28.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The reason behind the market growth can be attributed to organizational need for solutions to measure monitor, and analyze the social media data to understand the customer sentiments. Social media analytics vendors offer software that assist companies in collecting data and analyzing the same to pick out meaningful insights into customer sentiments, voice of the customer, and the volume of posts.

Social media analytics is a system used to gather data from social media websites and analyze the gathered data with the help of social media analytics tools to make business decisions. Social media analytics is used in many functions; however, the fundamental use of the technology is to mine customer sentiments to align marketing and customer service activities.

Companies Mentioned

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Hootsuite Media, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Crimson Hexagon

SAS Institute, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global Social Media Analytics Market

5. Global Social Media Analytics Market by Application

6. Global Social Media Analytics Market by Analytics Type

7. Global Social Media Analytics Market by Organization Size

8. Global Social Media Analytics Market by Deployment Type

9. Global Social Media Analytics Market by Vertical

10. Global Social Media Analytics Market by Region

11. Competitive Study

12. Company Profiles

