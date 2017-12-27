Additional enhancements to thinkFolio enable easier connection to 20-plus venues

Business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) today announced that its thinkFolio investment management platform is now connected to TRADEcho's Approved Publication Arrangement (APA), providing clients with a trade reporting solution for MiFID II.

MiFID II rules will shift the responsibility for trade reporting to the buy side for certain products. Firms using thinkFolio as their order management and portfolio modeling system can now form an agreement with TRADEcho to enable real time trade reporting to the TRADEcho APA and use of the TRADEcho Smart Report Router to report to other APAs.

In addition, IHS Markit has introduced a new layer within thinkFolio that enables interfaces to be changed independently of the main platform. This means that clients do not need to upgrade each time there are changes to regulation or if they want to connect to other venues. In total, thinkFolio can seamlessly connect to more than 20 venues impacted by MiFID II, providing clients with maximum flexibility.

"Over the past year, we've worked diligently with customers and partners such as TRADEcho to adjust to the ever-changing regulatory landscape," said Spiros Giannaros, managing director and global head of thinkFolio and Enterprise Data Management at IHS Markit. "The flexibility that we're offering through thinkFolio will prove invaluable for clients who manage the impact of these changes on their trading infrastructures."

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

ABOUT TRADEcho(www.tradecho.com)

TRADEcho is the suite of reporting services hosted and operated by the London Stock Exchange Group, brought to market in partnership with Simplitium (formerly Boat Services). TRADEcho has been formed in direct response to client feedback for compliant, simplified, cost effective reporting services. With MiFID II on the horizon, the London Stock Exchange and Simplitium chose to combine their strengths to form a team of industry, regulatory and technical experts, bringing together the complementary strengths of Simplitium's OTC reporting and the London Stock Exchange's primarily on exchange reporting. Alongside partners in the group, such as UnaVista and MTS they have formed a one-stop shop for pre and post trade reporting.

