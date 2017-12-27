Partnership Enables Global Enterprises to Consume Cloud-Native Private Network Connectivity and Cloud Security in a Unified Solution



SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-12-27 15:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced a new technology partnership with Zscaler, a leader in cloud security, to deliver a best-of-breed global SD-WAN and cloud security offering. The partnership enables enterprises worldwide to consume cloud-native private connectivity and cloud-delivered security in a unified solution.



The combined solution:



-- Delivers fast access and performance for mission and business-critical applications hosted locally or in the cloud -- Secures all enterprise cloud and Internet traffic using comprehensive threat prevention (Advanced Threat Protection, Cloud Sandbox, Anti-Virus and DNS Security), data protection (Data Loss Prevention, Cloud Access Security Broker and File Type Controls), and access control (Next Generation Cloud Firewall, URL Filtering, Bandwidth Control and DNS Filtering) capabilities -- Significantly reduces network complexity, costs and maintenance hassles as enterprises do not require additional on-premises hardware, appliances or software for deployment -- Allows enterprises to activate and deploy new sites and services in days instead of months -- Delivers complete visibility on application usage and performance over the network



Aryaka's Global SD-WAN delivers SLA-based reliable global connectivity and faster application performance to enterprises. Zscaler provides advanced security controls needed for Internet and cloud-bound traffic, such as threat protection, data protection and access control capabilities. The Aryaka edge device (ANAP) can seamlessly forward all Internet and cloud bound traffic directly to the Zscaler cloud.



The combined cloud-native solution from Aryaka and Zscaler provides global enterprises with significantly enhanced global application performance and cloud security with maximum agility and reduced complexity, ensuring fast, secure access to both cloud-based and on-premises mission-critical applications.



"With the rapid proliferation of cloud services and SaaS applications, Internet-based SD-WAN solutions fall short of meeting application performance expectations and security needs of globally distributed enterprises. This results in significant business execution challenges," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer of Aryaka. "We're excited to partner with Zscaler to deliver a unified, best-of-breed global SD-WAN and cloud security solution to enterprises worldwide so they can benefit from fast and secure access to both cloud-based and on-premises mission-critical applications, while reducing network costs and complexity."



"The cloud has caused enterprises to rethink traditional approaches to network and security solutions in a world where the datacenter is no longer the defacto destination," said Punit Minocha, Zscaler SVP of Business and Corporate Development. "A globally distributed workforce should have fast and secure and unfettered access to the cloud, and we are proud to be working with Aryaka on a solution that supports enterprise-class connectivity and enables wider adoption of local Internet breakouts, providing the performance, security, and agility needed in today's cloud-first world."



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



