Global Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market - Insights, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecasts to 2023

The global MEMS market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 11.3% during the forecast period (2016-2023).

The major factors that are primarily driving the market growth are technological advancements, rapid growth in IoT market, increasing demand for industrial applications, increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets etc. The MEMS application in consumer electronics sector is also adding growth in the global market. The increasing use of MEMS into mobile devices, primarily in tablets and smartphones is boosting the demand for MEMS devices as well as the growth of new applications i.e. wearables integrating MEMS which is expected to rise the adoption rate and developing a positive growth outlook. Introduction of connected homes, connected cars, smart watches and others are providing new horizons in the growth of MEMS technology. Beyond the potential growth in consumer electronics, more sectors are expected to grow rapidly is the healthcare and automotive.

The introduction of MEMS is expected to create new growth opportunities in healthcare sector due to increasing demand of handheld medical devices. In automotive application, the MEMS devices have one of the major trends in the sensor technology. However, conventional silicon MEMS have intrinsic limitations due to large molecular size, which is subjected to high temperature and high humidity processes. However, the design issue related with MEMS systems and various compatibility and reliability issue are restricting the growth of the global MEMS market.

The global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market has been classified according to application and product. Based on the application segment, the market is further classified into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial and telecommunication. Base on product, the market is further classified into gyroscopes, optical MEMS, accelerometers, microphones and pressure sensors.





