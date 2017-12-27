London's FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,615.15, hitting a fresh record in afternoon trade on Wednesday amid holiday-thinned volumes, with miners providing much of the upside. Heavily-weighted mining stocks rallied as copper prices hit a three-and-half year high amid news that Jiangxi Copper, the largest Chinese producer, has been told to halt production for at least a week before further assessment to combat pollution levels. Prices were also underpinned by expectations of strong demand from China ...

